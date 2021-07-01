Friends holding book drive

NAUGATUCK — The Friends of the Whittemore Library is seeking donations of gently used books, DVDs and Blu-rays.

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at the Whittemore Library, 243 Church St. Encyclopedias or text books more than 5 years old will not be accepted.

Volunteers will be available to bring donations into the library. Arrangements can be made to pick up a large collection. The book drive will support the Friends’ book sale the Harvest Moon festival in September.

For information, call 203-729-4591.