BEACON FALLS — Frances E. Halpin, a 98-year-old Beacon Falls resident and widow of the late Russell Patnock and Joe Halpin, passed away Aug. 26, 2022.

She was born Oct. 2, 1923 in Derby, daughter of the late John and Harriet Burns Morley. Frances worked as a clerk for The Farrel Corp. and was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Derby.

She leaves two nephews, William Bassett of Southbury and David Bassett of Milford; as well as stepdaughter Mary Ann Patynok of Colorado.

She was predeceased by her brother Robert Morley, sister Doris Bassett, and nephew Richard Bassett.

Funeral services were to be private at the convenience of the family; burial to follow in Oak Cliff Cemetery, Derby. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Beacon Falls Fire Company No. 1, 35 N. Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.