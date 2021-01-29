Foundation offering scholarships

WATERBURY — The Connecticut Community Foundation is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

Scholarships are available to students in Greater Waterbury — including Beacon Falls, Naugatuck and Prospect — and the Litchfield Hills. New, current or returning college students of any age are encouraged to apply.

Most scholarships are renewable for up to four years. The application deadline for renewals of previously awarded scholarships is Feb. 15. First-time applications are due by March 15.

For a list of available scholarships and applications, visit www.conncf.org/apply-scholarships.