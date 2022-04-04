Former Naugatuck woman admits to stealing over $40M from Yale

By Brigitte Ruthman Republican-American

HARTFORD — A former Naugatuck woman has admitted stealing and reselling $40 million worth of electronics from the Yale University School of Medicine where she was employed.

Jamie Petrone, 42, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., admitted guilt Monday to wire fraud and tax offenses during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Hartford. She faces up to 23 years behind bars when she is sentenced in June.

Petrone’s crimes were traced to 2013, five years after she was hired as director of finance and administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine where she had the authority to authorize and initiate certain purchases of up to $10,000.

According to authorities who included the FBI, IRS and Yale University police, Petrone personally or by direction placed millions of dollars worth of purchase orders for electronic hardware from Yale’s vendors using Yale Med funds.

She then arranged to have the items shipped to an out-of-state business in exchange for money.

As part of the scheme, Petrone then lied about the items’ intended usage on internal forms and communications and avoided any need for additional approval.

The out-of-state business resold the equipment to customers, and paid Petrone by wiring funds to Maziv Entertainment LLC where Petrone was an officer, according to documents and testimony.

Petrone caused a total loss of $40,504,200 and used the proceeds for personal expenses, including pricey cars, real estate and travel.

She was arrested in September and is free on a $1 million bond.

Petrone has agreed to forfeit $560,421 seized from Maziv’s bank account; six vehicles, including two Mercedes-Benz, and a Land Rover; and properties she controls or co-owns in Connecticut and Georgia.