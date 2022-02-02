Former Beacon Falls town clerk returns to post

By Andreas Yilma Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — The former elected town clerk has been hired full-time to his former role after a brief hiatus.

Former First Selectman Christopher J. Bielik’s administration in 2017 changed the town ordinance to make the elected positions of tax collector and town clerk full time hired positions. The administration at the time felt having the positions town employees rather than elected officials lends more consistency and control to the positions, according to First Selectman Gerard Smith.

The Board of Selectmen, in a special meeting Wednesday, unanimously approved hiring former elected town clerk Leonard C. Greene Sr., to reprise his role.

“He (Greene) was an incumbent with 10 years of experience and he was the most qualified for the job,” Smith said.

“Len brings his past experience forward into this new classified position,” Selectman Michael A. Krenesky said.

Greene’s term ended in November but his last day was Jan. 3. Since his last day, the two assistant clerks, Denise Hendricks and Laura Murphy, have been running the town clerk’s office, according Krenesky.

The town clerk position was posted late last year and it took officials longer than they wanted to make a decision, according to Krenesky.

“The process took much longer than anticipated,” Krenesky said.

A human resources services firm, McInnis Inc. of Milford, screened several applicants. Finalists went through at least two interviews before it was down to the final two candidates. Greene was one of the finalists, according to Krenesky.

Krenesky said he is hopeful Greene will resume his role soon.

Town officials hired Jennifer Bilsky as a full-time employee to be the tax collector roughly a few years after the ordinance change, Krenesky said.

Town officials began discussions regarding changing the tax collector and town clerk to a full-time hired position in March of 2011, according to Krenesky.

The town clerk’s job description includes managing land records, marriage and dog licenses, death certificates and handling all election processes. The tax collector’s job description includes collecting current and delinquent taxes.