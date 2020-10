ANSONIA — People can pick up a box of food during a Farmers to Families Food Box event to benefit the greater Naugatuck Valley on Oct. 6.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, at Nolan Field, 461 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.

The federal food box program provides people with a box of food that contains 12 pounds of produce, five pounds of meat, five pounds of dairy, and a gallon of milk.