Firefighters free drivers after head-on collision

NAUGATUCK — Firefighters freed two drivers from their vehicles following a head-on, two-car crash on New Haven Road in the area of Warren Avenue in Naugatuck on Monday afternoon.

Naugatuck Fire Department Capt. Jason Alford said the drivers of a Honda CR-V and Mazda each needed to be removed from their vehicles. A passenger in the Mazda was able to get out of the car after the crash, he said. All three were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious or life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m., closing a section of New Haven Road until about 5 p.m. Both cars were towed from the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.