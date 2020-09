NAUGATUCK — Firefighters quickly put out a car fire on Gorman Street Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a car fire at 38 Gorman St. at about 8 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire within seven minutes and kept the flames from jumping to another nearby car, Assistant Fire Chief Walter Seaman said.

No injuries were reported, Seaman said. The road was briefly closed as firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Naugatuck Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.