Fire engulfs home in Beacon Falls

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

BEACON FALLS — A fire Friday morning caused extensive damage to a home on Morning Wood Drive, but everyone walked away unharmed.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 7 Morning Wood Drive, a single-family, colonial-style home, at about 8:09 a.m. When Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 Chief Brian DeGeorge got to the home about 10 minutes later, he said there were heavy flames burning on the outside of the front of the house.

The homeowners, a man and a woman, were out of the house when he got there, DeGeorge said. No one was injured, he said.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside and knocked down the bulk of the flames before moving into the house, DeGeorge said. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, he said.

“The guys did a great job knocking it down and getting it out real quick,” DeGeorge said.

DeGeorge said the fire spread throughout the house. He said it’s too early to say if the house is a total loss. Unfortunately, he said, the home sustained significant damage.

DeGeorge, who is also the town’s fire marshal, said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Firefighters from Naugatuck, Seymour, Bethany and Oxford provided mutual aid at the scene.

“We work seamlessly in the Valley, which is great,” DeGeorge said.