Fire displaces borough family

NAUGATUCK — An early morning fire Friday at the Horizon Homes apartments on Andrew Avenue displaced a family.

Firefighters responded to a basement fire at about 6:10 a.m. in an apartment in Building 17 in the complex at 151 Andrew Ave., according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the building.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. Residents were evacuated while firefighters checked the ceilings and walls for fire and ventilated the building.

Two adults and one child were displaced. The American Red Cross responded to help the family with immediate needs.

Firefighters from Waterbury and Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 provided coverage at the firehouse as Naugatuck crews worked at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.