Federal funds to aid vaccination efforts in targeted areas

NEW BRITAIN — The state is making $33.3 million in federal funding available to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among vulnerable and disadvantaged people living in targeted ZIP codes.

The state Department of Health has set an April 15 deadline for partnerships between local health departments, community organizations and vaccine providers to apply for funding for outreach, education and services for minority and traditionally underserved communities.

The grant program is targeting 50 ZIP codes that rank in the top 25% of the “Social Vulnerability Index” that the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention uses to identify communities in most need of support in public health emergencies and other disasters.

The postal codes cover 17 towns and cities, including Naugatuck, Waterbury and Winsted.

“The only way we get to the other side of this pandemic is to vaccinate everyone as quickly as possible,” Gov. Ned Lamont said March 30. “We need to do everything we can to make that happen.”

Racial, ethnic and rural disparities have emerged in the state’s vaccination program, and the grant program announced March 30 by the governor’s office and DPH is part of the ongoing effort to promote more equity in access to COVID-19 vaccines.

This week, DPH will provide funding information and applications to interested local health departments. The grants are expected to be awarded as soon as April 23.

Lamont also reaffirmed March 30 he has no plans to roll back looser reopening rules that recently took effect despite the latest CDC rankings showing Connecticut has the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

“We watch this like a hawk, and I pay special attention to it,” Lamont told reporters in New Britain.

The state’s 8,651 cases per 100,000 trailed New Jersey, Florida and New York.

Lamont urged state residents to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and observing all public health precautions while the state’s vaccination rollout continues. More than 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered, and more than 680,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

“Look, we are so close to getting through this thing,” Lamont said. “This is the time to make sure we don’t take the eye off the ball.”

State health officials on March 30 reported 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 out of 30,715 test results received. The daily test rate of nearly 5.3% was the highest level reported since January.

To date, there now have been 310,056 cases reported and more than 7.7 million molecular and antigen tests performed.

There was a net increase of 20 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 between new admissions and discharges to 518 statewide, including 211 patients in New Haven County, 141 in Fairfield County and 113 in Hartford County.

Two more coronavirus-associated deaths were also reported. There now have been 7,885 deaths attributed to COVID-19 or complications from the viral disease.

The state reported Tuesday there have been 3,105 cases in Naugatuck, 798 in Prospect and 496 in Beacon Falls since last March.

There have been 89 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck, six in Beacon Falls and four in Prospect, according to state officials.

