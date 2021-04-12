Exchange Club offering scholarship 

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Exchange Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship.

The club awards the scholarship to a high school senior from Naugatuck who is attending a four-year college or university after graduation. The recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship a year for four years.

The scholarship is awarded based on scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities and financial need. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application, call Scholarship Chairperson Janet Sagendorf at 203-723-0399.