Eversource announces infrared inspections

Eversource will be conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights of way throughout Connecticut.

The aerial inspections are scheduled to start Monday and continue through Friday, the company stated in a news release. Weather permitting, flights will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inspections will be done in the following cities and towns: Berlin, Bethany, Bristol, Cheshire, Durham, Farmington, Meriden, Middlebury, Middlefield, New Britain, Newington, Plainville, Plymouth, Prospect, Southington, Waterbury and Wolcott.

The inspections involve the use of a helicopter equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur. The helicopter doing the inspections is blue and silver with the tail number N1431W.