Equipment issue knocks out power to thousands

WATERBURY — An equipment issue Tuesday afternoon knocked out power for about 10,000 people in Waterbury, Naugatuck and Prospect.

Frank Poirot, a spokesman for Eversource Energy, said a transformer at a power substation in Waterbury malfunctioned at about 1:45 p.m., which caused the outage. He said electricity was rerouted to other transformers to restore power quickly to as many people as possible.

As of 4 p.m., Eversource reported there were 5,129 customers in Waterbury without power, nearly 10% of the city. There were no outages reported in Naugatuck and fewer than 2 in Prospect as of 4 p.m.

Poirot said power is expected to be fully restored by 5 p.m.

Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield said much of the town lost power at the peak of the outage, but there were no issues. He said generators for town buildings such as Town Hall, Prospect Community Center, Prospect Senior Center and Prospect Volunteer Fire Department worked flawlessly and town operations weren’t interrupted.