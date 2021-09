NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Elks Lodge is observing Patriot’s Week, Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, as part of its observation of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The lodge is asking the public to observe Patriot’s Week by flying an American flag.

The Elks will host a remembrance service Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the lodge, 758 Rubber Ave., to observe the anniversary of the attacks. The public is invited to attend the service. People can bring their own lawn chair if they need to sit down.