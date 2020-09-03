Elks hosting 9/11 ceremony 

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck Elks Lodge is holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to remember those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks as part of the lodge’s observance of Patriots Week.

The ceremony is Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the lodge, 758 Rubber Ave. All are welcome to attend. Those who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

The lodge is also encouraging all residents and businesses to display the American flag during Patriots Week, Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, as well as all year long.