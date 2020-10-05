Business association endorses Logan

ANSONIA — The National Federation of Independent Businesses Connecticut PAC has endorsed state. Sen. George Logan for reelection, his campaign announced.

Logan, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Jorge Cabrera in the 17th Senate District. The district represents Beacon Falls, Ansonia, Bethany, Derby and parts of Hamden, Naugatuck and Woodbridge.

Founded in 1943, the NFIB is a national small-business association with thousands of members in Connecticut representing a cross-section of the state’s economy.