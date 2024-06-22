SEYMOUR — Elaine Pizzuto, of Prospect, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to the surprise of her family who thought that she might live forever.

Elaine was born in Waterbury on Aug. 27, 1924, and was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Mihalcik) Poulin and the wife of the late Ernest Pizzuto Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.

Elaine was a resident of Prospect for many years. She was an avid gardener and longtime member of St. Anthony’s Ladies Guild and Choir, Prospect Senior Center and the Prospect Public Library. She loved to read and bake; she made the best apple pie. She attributed her long, healthy life to her strong faith and love of God.

Elaine most enjoyed being surrounded by her loud and loving family. She is survived by her five children, Ernest Jr. (Michele) Pizzuto, Mary Lynn Lima, Nicholas Pizzuto, Laurie (Mark) Mikulski, and Susan (William) Carroll. She was a wonderful grandma to 13 grandchildren as well as 13 great-grandchildren; and devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother George (Mae)Poulin Sr., her sister Bernadette (John) Garity, daughter-in-law Gayle Pizzuto, and son-in-law Arthur Lima.

She cherished every moment with her grandchildren, always putting her family first and loved caring for others. She enjoyed many vacations and took pride in sharing family traditions such as Sundays at the pool, hosting holidays, inviting friends for “coffee, and” and making baccala on Christmas Eve.

We will continue these many traditions because of her. In the last few years, she found joy and friendship at her home in Smithfield Gardens in Seymour. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Relatives and friends were invited to greet the family on Monday, June 10, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Interment was to follow in Prospect Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine’s family requests memorial donations to The Parkinson’s Research Foundation, or in her husband’s memory, to The ALS Association.

In lieu of flowers, Elaine's family requests memorial donations to The Parkinson's Research Foundation, or in her husband's memory, to The ALS Association.