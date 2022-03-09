Drew Marine makes pitch with Legislature for state assistance

By Paul Hughes Republican-American

HARTFORD — State legislators on the Commerce Committee heard a pitch Tuesday from Drew Marine for $1 million in state assistance for the Waterbury-based global supplier of maritime chemicals.

CEO Frank J. Monteiro testified virtually from Europe where he was traveling on business that Drew Marine will use the state grant to continue to grow the company in Connecticut.

Drew Marine has established its corporate headquarters in Naugatuck, and next door in Waterbury the company has a manufacturing center that serves its North and South American markets for specialty chemical and water treatment products and a research and development lab.

Monteiro told the Commerce Committee that Drew Marine is starting to bounce back from business losses that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, he said the company saw its cruise ship revenue go from $5.5 million to zero, and payments from the U.S. Navy, its largest customer, dropped from $1 million a month to $500,000.

Monteiro said the Waterbury manufacturing plant produced 1 million kilograms of product during its first year of operations last year, and Drew Marine is expecting production to increase to 2.5 million to 3 million kilograms this year.

“The market is coming back. It is huge,” he said.

Monteiro testified the company will also be increasing its product line. The company produces maintenance chemicals, refrigerant and welding gases and products, fuel management programs and services for oceangoing vessels.

The increased production means the company will be expanding its 65-member workforce, including possibly adding a second shift for its manufacturing and warehouse operations, he said. Drew Marine has added $7 million in payroll over the last 18 months, he said.

“I can only see that going up from here, and all of those dollars staying within the state,” he said.

He described Waterbury and the Naugatuck Valley as a good fit for Drew Marine.

“It is just amazing. You have what I call old school manufacturing capabilities and new school technology which is being taught, and having that mix come together has allowed us to succeed,” Monteiro said. “And specialty chemical has been huge for the Valley, but it has been a cornerstone for Waterbury since the brass industry, for lack of a better word, went south in the ’70s.”

The Waterbury delegation sponsored Senate Bill 112 that proposes to appropriate $1 million from the state general fund for the state Department of Economic and Community Development to provide a grant-in-aid to Drew Marine.

The legislation will likely be revised to provide the company a grant through either the bond-supported Manufacturing Assistance Act or Urban and Industrial Site Redevelopment programs, according to Sen. Joan V. Hartley, D-15th District, the Senate chairwoman of the Commerce Committee.

Hartley and Rep. Michael DiGiovancarlo, D-74th District, another committee member from Waterbury, championed the bill and praised Drew Marine during Tuesday’s hearing.