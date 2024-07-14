DOT begins replacement of signs on Route 8

BY ANDREAS YILMA

citizens news

NAUGATUCK — The state Department of Transportation has started a traffic highway sign replacement and exit renumbering project on Route 8 that will include the closure of a highway borough on-ramp.

The project will take place in Ansonia, Bridgeport, Derby, Shelton, Torrington, Waterbury, Beacon Falls, Harwinton, Litchfield, Naugatuck, Seymour, Thomaston, Trumbull, Watertown, and Winchester. The work began July 8.

The project may include lane closures on Route 8, according to a DOT news release.

“The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life. The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition, and do not meet the current standards,” according to the DOT.

The types of signs that will be replaced include large overhead and side mounted guide signs, smaller signs such as mile markers, exit gore signs, speed limit signs, merge signs and route confirmation signs.

Mileage-based exit number signs will be added to Route 8 as well.

The project is part of a statewide iniative from DOT to renumber the exits to correspond with mile markings.

The DOT is expected to renumber exists, in ascending order from the southernmost or westernmost point of each highway. When there is more than one exit per mile, the numbers will include a letter, starting with A.

One example is Exit 32 in Plainfield that is exactly 32.3 miles from I-395’s southernmost point at the I-95 interchange. Likewise, Exit 49 in Thompson is 49.52 miles from I-95 (DOT rounds down to the nearest whole number).

The ultimate goal is to have the mile-based system implemented on all state highways to comply with Federal Highway Administration standards.

The DOT completed the I-395 project in 2015. Interstate 84 isn’t expected to undergo the change until 2028. Although the DOT in 2017 replaced several miles of signs on Route 8 north of Waterbury, not a large enough portion of signs had reached the end of their life spans to justify renumbering the entire 67.36-mile highway. The DOT kept the existing numbers in place.

The Route 8 project was awarded to The Quaker Corp. at a cost of $9.9 million. The work is scheduled to be completed Nov. 26.

The Route 8 southbound Exit 27 ramp in Naugatuck will be closed to traffic until Aug. 26. Traffic will be detoured north onto North Main Street, to the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street then left onto the Route 8 southbound Exit 28 on-ramp.

DOT previously announced in May a nighttime closure of Route 8 south at Exit 27 for bridge repair that was expected to begin on May 23.