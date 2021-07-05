Domestic investigation leads to drug charges

NAUGATUCK — A 28-year-old local man faces multiple charges after police say they found an assortment of drugs in his apartment.

Officers spotted what appeared to be narcotics in Justin Cummings’ apartment at 597 Millville Ave. while investigating a domestic incident June 29, police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 12 potted cannabis plants, nearly 40 ounces of marijuana, 17 medicated Nerd Rope THC edibles, one Stoner Patch Watermelon THC edible and 20 mason jars with hallucinogenic mushrooms in various states of cultivation, police said.

In addition, officers found 25 glass phials of steroids; 19 phials of human growth hormone; two phials of Peptide Pros BCP157, which promotes muscle growth and is legal only for research purposes; and a package containing 46 oxandrolone capsules. Oxandrolone is a man-made anabolic steroid.

Cummings was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell hallucinogens, operation of a drug factory, sale of 1 kilogram or more of cannabis and use of drug paraphernalia.

Cummings is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Waterbury on Aug. 4. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, police said.