Display to honor Naugatuck sports legend

NAUGATUCK — A display is planned to honor the late Frank “Spec” Shea and organizers are seeking any stories or memorabilia people may have on the Naugatuck sports legend.

Shea, who died in 2002, was a Naugatuck native who pitched for both the New York Yankees (1947-49 and 1951) and the Washington Senators (1952-55), according to Republican-American archives. With the Yankees, he was a member of the 1947 and 1949 World Series championship teams. He was also named to the 1947 American League All Star team.

Ron Gagliardi, former president of the Naugatuck Historical Society, said the borough was planning to put together a display to honor Shea for what would have been his 100th birthday, Oct. 2, 2020. These plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gagliardi said the plan is still to put together a display to recognize Shea. The display will possibly be showcased at a borough event, like one of the downtown festivals.

Gagliardi said organizers are looking for any information, stories or keepsakes people may have to share as part of the display. For information, email Gagliardi at elgaggo@aol.com.