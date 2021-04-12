DeOliveira resigning from borough board

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — Burgess Jack DeOliveira is resigning from the Board of Mayor and Burgesses to further his academic aspirations.

DeOliveira, a 27-year-old Republican, said he’s been accepted into a doctorate program at the University of South Carolina and plans to pursue a PhD in political science. His resignation from the board is effective April 16.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to serve the borough,” DeOliveira said. “I thank the constituents for having the trust in me.”

DeOliveira, a Naugatuck native, was first elected burgess in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. DeOliveira, who has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in diplomacy from Norwich University, is a legislative assistant for House Republicans in the state’s General Assembly.

“This isn’t a goodbye for Naugatuck,” DeOliveria said. “I will be garnet and grey forever. I do plan to come back and serve my community.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Seth Bronko said the committee nominated Kim Kiernan on April 7 to replace DeOliveira for the remainder of his term, which is up in November.

The borough board has to approve Kiernan’s appointment.

Kiernan is a registered Republican from the same ward as DeOliveira. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and is the director of business technology services for Waterlogic.

Kiernan, who volunteers on several boards and nonprofit organizations, previously served six years on the Board of Finance.

“Her past role as a member of Board of Finance makes her the perfect person to fill this open position as she is already well versed in the budget adoption process in Naugatuck,” the committee stated in a news release. “She has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the community and will be an immediate asset to the Board of Mayor and Burgesses.”

Bronko said he is extremely happy for DeOliveira in his new opportunity and that he will be missed.

“Jack has been an incredible asset for us,” Bronko said. “He has been very focused on the betterment of Naugatuck and making sure taxpayers are looked after.”

DeOliveira said it was the greatest honor of his life to have over 30,000 residents put their trust in a young person.

“It really made me grow and made me fall in love with Naugatuck more,” he said. “It’s just special in my heart.”