By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — An uptick in coronavirus infections landed Delaware back on a travel watch list a week after the state had been removed.

In addition to Delaware, travelers from Alaska are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Connecticut unless they have tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure.

The states of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey on Tuesday updated the list of states that are subject to a tri-state travel advisory that applies to visitors from states with high levels of COVID-19.

Washington state was dropped from the joint watch list.

The tri-state travel advisory now encompasses 33 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It applies to travelers from states that either have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate higher than 10% over a rolling seven-day average.

Travelers from listed states are generally directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. This also includes returning state residents.

Visitors to Connecticut are required to fill out a travel health form that is available online that reports where they will be staying and their contact information, how they will quarantine, and their travel companions.

The Lamont administration recently added the threat of a $1,000 fine for failing to fill out the form or quarantine as required. Several fines have been handed out since then.

The weekly update of the travel advisory was issued on another day when there were no COVID-19 deaths reported in Connecticut. The death toll remained at 4,456.

The Department of Public Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. The department also removed 52 previously reported cases because of newly identified data errors.

Public health officials received 10,760 test results. There have been 990,712 diagnostic tests performed, though this figure includes some multiple tests of the same patient or specimens.

There was also a net increase of five patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 between new admissions and discharges to 47 statewide.

On Tuesday, the Naugatuck Valley Health District reported that updated information removed two cases previously listed as Naugatuck residents. There have been 417 confirmed coronavirus cases in Naugatuck and 58 in Beacon Falls, the health district reported. There have been 37 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus and four probable deaths in Naugatuck, according to the health district, and none in Beacon Falls.

The Chesprocott Health District reported Aug. 14 that there have been 84 cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-related deaths in town.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.