DEEP relocates domesticated deer from Naugatuck

By Elio Gugliotti, Editor

NAUGATUCK — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection relocated a young, domesticated deer late last month for the deer’s and public’s safety, officials said.

A DEEP officer and state biologist with the assistance of Naugatuck Animal Control caught up with the roughly 1-year-old buck with growing antlers July 29 in the backyard of a home in the Field Street area.

A video posted by Naugatuck Animal Control shows the deer walking up to officials on the scene without hesitation and grazing in the backyard of the home. Andrew Labonte, a deer program biologist with DEEP, tranquilized the deer with a blow dart.

Labonte examines the deer before it’s placed into a crate and loaded into the back of a pickup truck, the video shows. The deer was released at an undisclosed location in Eastern Connecticut, according to officials.

Although the buck appears harmless, officials say it could pose a threat to the public and itself.

Will Healey, a DEEP spokesman, said the deer had lost its fear of humans and was approaching people looking for handouts and attention. This behavior makes the deer increasingly susceptible to injury by dogs or other domestic animals, and significantly increases the risk of vehicle collisions, he said.

Naugatuck Animal Control Officer Brittany Tooth said the deer could also become aggressive during rutting season, or mating season, in the fall and winter.

“As the buck continues to mature and we approach the fall rut, hormonal changes will make it increasingly aggressive and with fully developed antlers, it can present a significant public safety threat,” Healey said.

Tooth said officials first learned about the deer a few months ago through posts on social media, but hadn’t seen or heard anything again until recently. She said the deer was known to frequent Hop Brook State Park in Middlebury and the Field Street area in Naugatuck. She said people were feeding the deer at Hop Brook, encouraging its behavior and there were reports of it pursuing children. Officials were concerned it could chase children looking for food, she said.

Tooth said officials believe the deer was raised by someone in Naugatuck as a pet, though it’s unclear who raised the deer.

Healey said it’s only legal for people with a game breeder’s license or licensed zoo or animal exhibitors to have domesticated deer.

Healey said deer most frequently become domesticated as the result of a misguided attempt by someone to try and “rescue” a fawn. He explained that female deer will find a safe place for their fawn and then leave to feed, while typically keeping watch nearby. He said female deer are only found with a fawn during feeding times, and fawns are left alone for long periods of time. The fawns, he said, typically sit motionless for long periods — literally hours — and that can lead people to think they have been orphaned or abandoned.

“When humans intervene and take fawns into captivity to feed, they essentially cause it to become an orphan and it then relies on people for food as it grows, and unfortunately also begins to lose its natural fear of humans,” Healey said.

Healey said relocating domesticated wildlife, including deer, is an attempt to restore the “wild” nature of an animal. If domesticated deer remain in urban or suburban areas, the risk of harm to them or to people increases over time, he said.

Tooth said officials aren’t disclosing where the young buck from Naugatuck was relocated to so people don’t try to find or follow the deer. She said the deer is safe and the DEEP will keep an eye on it.

Tooth said people have to realize wildlife is just that — wildlife.

Healey advised the public to enjoy wildlife from a distance. He said if anyone has concerns that a young animal might be injured or orphaned, they should call an expert before intervening.

“While feeding a wild animal may seem harmless, it begins a cycle of what is known as habituation — over time, that animal begins to associate food with people. Gradually, it will lose its fear of people, and unfortunately be placed at a much greater risk of injury or death,” he said. “We owe it to the wildlife we all enjoy to respect them and keep them wild.”