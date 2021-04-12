DEEP identifies Prospect man as kayaker found dead in Middlebury pond

By Republican-American

MIDDLEBURY — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the kayaker found in Long Meadow Pond over the weekend as 26-year-old Brian Saucier of Prospect.

Firefighters found Saucier’s body at about 10 a.m. Sunday after he was reported missing Saturday.

Authorities received a report of an overturned kayak at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Middlebury Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Kales said. Rescue efforts were suspended due to darkness around 8:50 p.m. before resuming at 8 a.m. Sunday.

DEEP, Oxford Fire Department, the state police dive team, a search-and-rescue team from Newtown and the Region 5 Dive Team provided mutual aid.

The initial call Saturday reported there were two people aboard the kayak, Kales said. After arriving at the pond, officials determined only one person was involved. Officials recovered the body near the pond’s spillway, which enters into Naugatuck and Oxford, Kales said.

The kayak, paddle and Saucier’s belongings were found Saturday, DEEP spokesman Will Healey said Saturday night.