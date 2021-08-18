Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Jessica Sanchez of Naugatuck was named to the deans’ list at Bryant University for the spring 2021 semester.

Emmanuel College

BOSTON — Katie Uszakiewicz and Carly Erickson, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Jalyssa Howell and Mia Rotatori, both of Naugatuck, as well as Justin Miller, Dante Polletta and Devon Polletta, all of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at The College of Our Lady of the Elms for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Goodwin University

EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University announced its president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2021 session. To make the president’s list, students must have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. The following local students were named to the president’s list:

Beacon Falls: Karen Llaverias.

Naugatuck: Morgan Campbell, Erin Coviello, Kirby Marshall, Kara Martin.

Prospect: Christina Cleri and Heidie Fuentes.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Naugatuck: Tugba Citlak, Jessica Martins, Jennifer Papcun, Tracy Perry, David Rodriguez, Velany Velez.

Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Alexandra Cianciolo of Prospect and Amber Clavette and Lauren Rupsis, both of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Manchester Community College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Zacary Bertrand of Prospect was named to the vice president’s list at Manchester Community College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the vice president’s list, students must have a grade-point average between 3.3 and 3.69.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Grace Lombard of Prospect and Renell Clarence, Christopher Lee, Todd Staires, Ciara Beattie and George Schade, all of Naugatuck, were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2021 semester. To make the president’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

David Gordon of Beacon Falls and Lyzamarie Santello of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5-3.699.

Plymouth State University

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Brianna Ludgis of Naugatuck was named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the president’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.7 or better.

Assumption University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Christina McAllen and Kelsey Savoy, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Assumption University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Curry College

MILTON, Mass. — Dashanae Williams of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Curry College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 grade-point average or higher.

Eastern Connecticut State University

WILLIMANTIC — Allison Bolduc, Elizabeth Colon and Jalaena Rock, all of Naugatuck, and Jason Claiborn and Colby Linnell, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Connecticut College

NEW LONDON — Dean Andrade of Naugatuck and Samantha Crone and Charles Spreda, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s high honors list at Connecticut College for the 2021 spring semester.

Husson University

BANGOR, Maine — Thomas Bucciferro of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Husson University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.6-3.79

Tyler Blair and Fred Nicola Longo, both of Naugatuck, made the honors list at Husson University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the honors list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4-3.59.

Lasell University

NEWTON, Mass. — Shannon Pruzinsky of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Castleton University

CASTLETON, Vt. — Layne Cronin of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Castleton University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Nichols College

DUDLEY, Mass. — Jonathan Vincent of Naugatuck made the president’s list and Ryan Griffin of Naugatuck made the dean’s list at Nichols College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the president’s list, students must a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher. To make the dean’s list, students must a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.3 quality-point average. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Lexi Gutmann, Caitlyn Martin.

Naugatuck: Julia Guimaraes, Taylor Hyde, Samantha Plourde, Tess Robinson.

Prospect: Ryan Knobel, Michealla Mastropietro, Emily Orzechowski, Nicole Sherman.

Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. — Amanda Neff of Beacon Falls and Hennessy Hernandez, Sydney Lauer and Katie Jaroneczyk, all of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College announced its dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade average. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Alexis Yoxall.

Naugatuck: Julia DaSilva, Nicole Bregman, Juliana Amaral, Alyana Sosa, Zachary Alves, Erin Brown, Matthew Johnson, Alvin Torres.

Prospect: Ryan Curtin, Seth Newman, Xavier Gibson.

Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Taylor Relva, Dante Malaspina and David Michaud, all of Prospect, were named to the president’s list at Western New England University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the president’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher.

Meredith Dyckman of Prospect and Ashlyn Arcuri of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eliana Cambra of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Dean College

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Jessica Sember of Naugatuck and Kyle Simpson of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at Dean College for the spring 2021 semester.

Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield University announced is dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Maciej Lewicki, Shealyn Rodorigo.

Naugatuck: Rebecca Doback, Julia Joyce, Jonah Lydon.

Prospect: Nicholas DeLucia, Krista DeTulio, Katelyn Donovan, Caitlin Dreher, Norah Dreher, Noelle Guerrera, Kelsi McCarthy, Madelynn Mowad.

Endicott College

BEVERLY, Mass. — Amanda Bertrand of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.

Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University announced its dean’s list for spring 2021 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Caroline Alzamora, Jessica Amarante, Jaimi Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Miranda Anderson, Julia Andrade, Sierra Andrews, Theresa Anifori.

Naugatuck: Theresa Jarrett, Jennyfer Jarrin, Genevieve Jaser, Aisha Jawaid, Marckendy Jean-Baptiste, Jada Jeffrey, Ben Jesulaitis, Isael Jimenez, Rebeca Jimenez, Tania Jimenez, Chassidy Johnson, Qristopher Johnson, Serena Johnstone, Christina Jones, Gordon Jones, Gregory Jones, Hannah Jones, Krista Jones, Nytoni Jones.

Prospect: Asia Newton, Valerie Neyra, Brian Nguyen, Jennifer Nguyen, Giavanna Nicefaro, Ashley Nicholson, Daequan Nicholson, Andrea Nieves, Tyler Niles, Jeremy Noel, Robert Noel, Sabrina Nogula, Heather Nolan, Mariam Noorzad, Jennifer Nophal, Danielle Nordyk, Tabatha Novoa.

Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Jason Searles of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University the 2021 spring semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER, Mass. — Eliza Smith of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the spring 2021 semester. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Caitlyn Cerasale of Prospect and Maria Frennesson of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester. Frennesson earned highest honors. Cerasale earned honors. To make highest honors, students must have grade-point average of 3.85 or better. To make honors, students must have grade-point average of 3.5 through 3.64.

University of Saint Joseph

WEST HARTFORD — Shannon Burns and Jordyn Hunt, both of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Saint Joseph for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Christina Haack of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.89.

Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Thomas Gadacy, Sean O’Connell.

Naugatuck: Deana Aljamal, Anna Ciacciarella, Sofia Ciacciarella, Vincent Ciacciarella, Gina Greco, Nipa Latif, Nathaniel Rivard, Michele Ryan, Sarah Viele, Taylor Wade.

Prospect: Juliano D’Amelio, Luciano D’Amelio, John Frasco, Maddisyn Mircsev, Daniel Passapera.

College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Simon Corbett of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Emerson College

BOSTON — Emma Brackett of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — Jen Triana of Prospect and Au-Lionne Agatako and Sarah Bursey, both of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the spring 2021 semester.

University of Connecticut

STORRS — The University of Connecticut announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Brennan Cummings, Veronica Dergachev, Isabella Fabrizi, Jennifer Hebert, Abigail Meliso, Rachel Poulos, Charles Schwarz, Robert Warren.

Naugatuck: Emily Alegi, Kelly Carr, Vicky Chen, Floraine Evardo, Sindorela Frroku, Rachel Haxhia, Kelly Hinterneder, Justin Lastra, Janelle Lugo, Hubert Lutrzykowski, Alyssa Peterson, Doniella Sollenne, Emily Tribanas, Diana Velasco.

Prospect: Ethan Carlone, Lily Desmond, Taylor Dobbins, Kyla Drewry, Samantha Lacy, Rita Plante, Gianna Polletta, Nicholas Rioux, Emma Slavin, Maribella Sousa, Jillian Vallejo.

Wheaton College

NORTON, Mass. — Elizabeth Framski of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — The University of Hartford announced its president’s honors list and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students were named to the president’s honors list:

Naugatuck: Briana Lennon, Kaiya Scott.

Prospect: Ajlina Ajro, Jarrett Allen, Eric Beutel, Tatianna Lynn, Zachary Savoy.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Juliana Villano.

Naugatuck: Genisus Acosta, Vincent Dadamo, Kaylee Hawks.

Prospect: Alexandra Chabot and Nicholas Piscitelli.

Northern Vermont University

VERMONT — Devon Biancarelli-Milano of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Northern Vermont University for the spring 2021 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a semester average between a 3.5 and 3.99.

University of New England

MAINE — Jenna Pannone of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at the University of New England for the 2021 spring semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or better.

University of New Haven

WEST HAVEN — Grace Rua of Prospect resident was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the spring 2021 semester.