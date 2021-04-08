MCPHS University

BOSTON — Jessica Laprade of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher.

Western Connecticut State University

DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Zachary Bennard, Jennifer DiZazzo.

Naugatuck: William Alldredge, Peter Bigica, Zachary Colangelo, Erin Doris, Benjamin Meleschnig, Raymond Mercure, Brenna Mills, Juliana Nascimento, Yineth Perez, Sean Price, Julia Rocchio, Sarah Sookram, Joseph Taveras, Autumn Travis, Fethullah Yilmaz.

Prospect: Allison Cerasale, Erica Cerasale, Steven Mastrianna, Sydney Sills, Christina Vlamis.

Elms College

CHICOPEE, Mass. — James Lanese of Beacon Falls, Jalyssa Howell and Mia Rotatori, both of Naugatuck, and Devon Polletta and Dante Polletta, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Elms College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

University of Connecticut

STORRS — The University of Connecticut announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Brennan Cummings, Veronica Dergachev, Isabella Fabrizi, Abby Meliso, Charlie Schwarz, Camille Terrell, Robert Warren.

Naugatuck: Addison Best, Sylvie Boucher, Desirae Bragg, Kelly Carr, Vicky Chen, Tyler Deitelbaum, Floraine Evardo, Sindorela Frroku, David Garces, Luis Garces, Lyndsey Hassenfeldt, Taylor Hunt, Justin Lastra, Michael Martinez, Theresa Montoni, Alyssa Peterson, Katrina Ptyza, Jasmine Thorpe, Emily Tribanas, Jill Wheeler, Solange Wright, Randy Yu.

Prospect: Colleen Card, Lily Desmond, Taylor Dobbins, Kyla Drewry, Matthew Iannone, Samantha Lacy, Matt Luxeder, Rita Plante, Gianna Polletta, Maribella Sousa, Sara Strileckis, Jill Vallejo.

Emerson College

BOSTON — Emma Brackett of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.

Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Corona of Naugatuck and Andrea Gutierrez of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Goodwin University

EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University announced its president’s list and dean’s list for the 2020 summer session. To make the president’s list, students must have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

The following local students made the president’s list:

Naugatuck: Tanya Anderson, Shauna Blake, Erin Geloso, Kirby Marshall, Tracy Perry, Alexcis Rivera, David Rodriguez, Mariah Somohano.

Prospect: Christina Cleri, Heidi Schlupp.

The following local students made the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Rachael Elie.

Naugatuck: Aneshia Bacchus, Samanta DeMichele, Jamie-Lynn Kilburn, Sara Lennon, Kara Martin.

Prospect: Stefan Brett, Ajnura Xagi.

University of New England

MAINE — Jenna Pannone of Prospect was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or better.

Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Zachary Bedryczuk, Riley Dunican, Matthew Giaquinto, Ryann Giuliani, Gillian Hotchkiss, Mary Pelkey, Jenna Remaly, Mengwen Ren, Emily Sosnovich, Michael Szturma, Samuel Trumbley.

Naugatuck: Jason Aceto, Samantha Atencio-Roos, Megan Bari, Kee Jung Carlson, Andrew Dempsey, Rachel Garcia, Nathaniel Gerrish, Berrit Ilunga, Derrick Jagello, Angel Jimenez, Jessica Komacki, Berlove Lelain, Caitlin McLaughlin, Abby Oladapo, Saul Pujols, Kelly Redmond, Elizabeth Saddig, Erin Schofield, Aren Seeger, Brooke Smith, Krishna Soni, Nicholas Soucy, Andre Sweet, Makayla Teixeira, Gregory Travis, Alyssa Ulrich, Olivia Zembruski.

Prospect: Amanda Bernardo, Katelynn Brody, Julia Caruso, Mckenna Cronin, Gabriella D’Elia, Katelin Donnelly, Maeve Kennelly, Alyssa Lukeski, Kyle Menta, Sophia Oneto, Grace Parker, Samantha Plasky, Brianna Vallejo, Jeffrey Varesio.

Castleton University

CASTLETON, Vt. — Layne Cronin of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Castleton University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Bucknell University

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Jason Searles of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Nichols College

DUDLEY, Mass. — Jonathan Vincent of Naugatuck was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Nichols College. To make the president’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher.

Assumption University

WORCESTER, Mass. — Christina McAllen and Kelsey Savoy, both of Prospect, were named to the dean’s list at Assumption University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Renell Clarence of Naugatuck was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.7-4.

Kyle Case of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5-3.699.

Eastern Connecticut State University

WILLIMANTIC — Jason Claiborn of Prospect and Allison Bolduc, Ryan Brink and Elizabeth Colon, all of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, R.I. — Amanda Neff of Beacon Falls and Hennessy Hernandez, Katie Jaroneczyk and Sydney Lauer, all of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.5. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Alexis Yoxall.

Naugatuck: Julia DaSilva, Joshua Lastra, Nicole Bregman, Juliana Amaral, Alyana Sosa, Zachary Alves, Erin Brown, Alvin Torres.

Prospect: Mia Bissonnette, Ryan Curtin, Nathan Hughes, Seth Newman.

Lasell University

NEWTON, Mass. — Shannon Pruzinsky of Beacon Falls was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lasell University. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Maciej Lewicki, Shealyn Rodorigo.

Naugatuck: Rebecca Doback, Julia Joyce.

Prospect: Nicholas DeLucia, Katelyn Donovan, Caitlin Dreher, Noelle Guerrera, Kelsi McCarthy, Madelynn Mowad.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eliana Cambra of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Connecticut College

NEW LONDON — Charles Spreda and Samantha Crone, both of Prospect, were named the dean’s list at Connecticut College for the 2020 fall semester. Spreda earned high honors and achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Crone earned honors.

Dean College

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Jessica Sember of Naugatuck was named to the president’s list at Dean College for the fall 2020 semester.

Kyle Simpson of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Dean College for the fall 2020 semester.

University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. — Maria Frennesson of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the fall 2020 semester. To make highest honors on the dean’s list, students must have 3.85 or better.

Hofstra University

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Alexandra Cianciolo of Prospect was named to the provost’s list at Hofstra University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the provost’s list, students must have a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.

Amber Clavette and Lauren Rupsis, both of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Wheaton College

NORTON, Mass. — Elizabeth Framski of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Wheaton College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Husson University

BANGOR, Maine —Thomas Bucciferro of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list and Fred Longo of Naugatuck was named to the honors list at Husson University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.6 to 3.79. To make the honors list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.59.

Endicott College

BEVERLY, Mass. — Amanda Bertrand of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.

Saint Michael’s College

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Anna Witkowski of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall 2020 semester.

Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.5. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Sean O’Connell, Mairead Reilly.

Naugatuck: Deana Aljamal, Brielle Behuniak, Anna Ciacciarella, Sofia Ciacciarella, Gina Greco, Nathaniel Rivard, Michele Ryan, Sarah Viele, Taylor Wade, Joseph Youre.

Prospect: Hannah Colt, Juliano D’Amelio, Luciano D’Amelio, John Frasco, Meliha Otajagic, Daniel Passapera, Olivia Rua.

Northeastern University

BOSTON — Kyle Searles of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a quality-point average of 3.5 or greater.

College of the Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. — Simon Corbett of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Stonehill College

EASTON, Mass. — Jenna Rohlman of Naugatuck and Monica Untiet of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WORCESTER, Mass. — Christopher Guerrette of Prospect and Kathlyn Sirowich and Eliza Smith, both of Beacon Falls, were named to dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the fall 2020 semester. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Seton Hall University

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Joshua Powanda of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Logan Martin of Naugatuck was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Chase Chura of Prospect and Yeshe Rakagme of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Natalie Anna Katrenya of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — The University of Hartford announce its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Connor Jurzynski, Stephen Persico, Andrew Rowley, Juliana Villano.

Naugatuck: Vincent Dadamo, Kaylee Hawks, Briana Lennon, Kaiya Scott.

Prospect: Jarrett Allen, Tatianna Lynn, Nicholas Piscitelli, Zachary Savoy.

University of New Haven

WEST HAVEN — Joseph L. Muccino of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at the University of New Haven for the fall 2020 semester.

University of Maine

ORONO, Maine — Au-Lionne Agatako and Sarah Bursey, both of Naugatuck, and Jen Triana of Prospect were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a minimum grade-point average 3.5.

University of Maine at Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — Stephanie McLean of Beacon Falls and Nick Raupach of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington for the fall 2020 semester. McLean made high honors. Raupach made honors. To make high honors, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher. To make honors, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Western New England University

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dante Malaspina, David Michaud and Taylor Relva were named to the president’s list at Western New England University for the fall 2020 semester. Lauren Avery and Caitlin Marvin, both of Prospect, and Ashlyn Arcuri of Naugatuck were named to the dean’s list. To make the president’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher.

Emmanuel College

BOSTON —Katie Uszakiewicz and Carly Erickson, both of Prospect, and Sydney O’Donnell and Kristi Jimenez, both of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

University of Saint Joseph

WEST HARTFORD — Shannon Burns, Ida Freeman and Jordyn Hunt, all of Naugatuck, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Saint Joseph for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Salve Regina University

NEWPORT, R.I. — Alexandra Rojcov of Beacon Falls was named to the dean’s list at Salve Regina University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.

Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Nicole Rohlman of Naugatuck and Megan Krokosky of Prospect were named to the president’s list at Merrimack College for the fall 2020 semester. To make the president’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.

University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.3 quality-point average. The following students were named to dean’s list:

Beacon Falls: Lexi Gutmann, Caitlyn Martin.

Naugatuck: Molly Fallon, Julia Guimaraes, Taylor Hyde, Samantha Plourde, Tess Robinson, Kaitlyn Sengphilom.

Prospect: Ryan Knobel, Michealla Mastropietro, Emily Orzechowski.

Adelphi University

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Theresa Sherwood of Prospect was named to the dean’s list at Adelphi University for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.