Culture Fresh Foods up and running as facility renovations near completion

By Andreas Yilma, Staff Writer

NAUGATUCK — The transformation of Culture Fresh Foods, Inc.’s headquarters on Spring Street is almost compete as products packed by the company have started to make their way onto grocery store shelves.

Culture Fresh Foods bought the former YoCrunch plant at 162 Spring St. — a roughly 30,000-square-foot building — for $3.35 million last August, according to borough records. The 16-month-old company produces plant-based, non-dairy products such as yogurt, sour cream and cream cheese, using ingredients including almonds, cashews and oats.

Thomas Moffitt, founder and CEO of Culture Fresh Foods, started renovating the facility last September to add about 1,000 square feet of office space and 9,000 square feet for refrigeration. The work is expected to be finished this month.

Moffitt said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the renovation project down dramatically as contractors reduced their work forces to manage their risk.

“All of the renovation and construction work slowed down,” Moffitt said. “This was originally supposed to be done in April.”

In July, the State Bond Commission authorized a $103,400 grant to Culture Fresh Foods to help finance improvements, and machinery and equipment for the plant. The company is expected to also fund the project with $250,000 of its own money.

Moffitt said the grant funding, which is through the state Department of Economic and Community Development, is contingent on the company creating 112 jobs within five years. He did not have details on how he plans to use the grant yet.

“The grant is paid in arrears, which means you have to earn it and then they pay it,” Moffitt said. “So, the grant is payment based upon creating jobs.

The company has 18 employees, Moffitt said, including 15 former YoCrunch employees. He said his goal is have 27 employees by the beginning of next year and to then add about 20 people every year. He said the former YoCrunch employees have been phenomenal contributors and are very hard-working people.

Moffitt, a co-founder and former CEO of Commonwealth Dairy in Brattleboro, Vt., said there was a strong demand for the company’s plant-based products before the coronavirus outbreak, which has slightly slowed demand. People view plant-based products as a healthy option, he added.

“We have a lot inquires and requests for samples, information and retailers who want us to work with them on developing new programs,” Moffitt said. “So, it’s definitely a strong demand.”

Moffitt said the company is in the middle of its startup and did its first commercial production co-packing for other branded companies. Some of the products are now out in store shelves, he added.

Moffitt said he wasn’t allowed to disclose the companies’ names due to confidentiality agreements. Moffitt plans for his company’s products to become available in the late fall.

“We’re just getting started and the products are just starting to hit the shelves. It’s sort of this time of anticipation,” Moffitt said. “We have to see how the market reacts to the products. We’re obviously very excited and hopeful.”

Naugatuck Economic Development Corp. President Ronald Pugliese said Culture Fresh Foods is a great addition to the borough’s business community and grand list.

“I’m overwhelmed at the possibilities this company could do for the borough,” Pugliese said.