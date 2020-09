SEYMOUR — The Connecticut Realtors Association has endorsed state Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, R-Seymour, for reelection, her campaign announced.

The Connecticut Realtors Association represents 17,000 members involved in all aspects of real estate in Connecticut.

Klarides-Ditria is running for reelection in the 105th House District, which includes Beacon Falls, Seymour and part of Derby. Democrat Christopher Bowen of Seymour is challenging her.