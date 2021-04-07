COVID positive test rate rises back to 5%

HARTFORD — State health officials reported Tuesday that the daily positive test rate rose back to 5% after averaging 3% between Friday and Monday.

There were 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 reported out of 21,459 test results received Monday. There now have been 317,729 reported cases since March 2020.

State health officials also reported a net increase of 21 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 505 statewide, including 200 in New Haven County, 134 in Fairfield County and 113 in Hartford County.

Another seven coronavirus-associated deaths were recorded. There now have been 7,930 deaths attributed to COVID-19 or complications from the viral disease.

There have been 3,219 cases in Naugatuck, 824 in Prospect and 512 in Beacon Falls since last March, the state reported.

There have been 88 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck, six in Beacon Falls and five in Prospect.