COVID cases, deaths on the rise across state  

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 all increased statewide over the weekend as the viral outbreak resurges in Connecticut.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday reported an additional 2,047 cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday out of 92,191 test results that were received. This worked out to a daily positive test rate of 2.2%.

The percentage of positive tests on a seven-day rolling average was 2.4% on Monday, said Josh Geballe, the chief operating officer of the Lamont administration. This was the highest mark since the seven-day average fell below 2% in June. The high in the pandemic was 39.3% in May.

The DPH reported an additional 37 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday. This brought hospitalizations to 270 statewide. This was the highest patient count since early June.

There were 12 more coronavirus-associated deaths recorded over the weekend. This pushed the death toll up to 4,589 since March.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported Monday seven new cases in Naugatuck and one in Beacon Falls since Friday. There have been 515 cases in Naugatuck and 67 in Beacon Falls, according to the health district.

Overall, the health district reported 38 new cases since Friday in its jurisdiction, which also includes Ansonia, Derby, Seymour and Shelton. The new cases brought the total in the six municipalities to 2,100 since March.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported one more probable coronavirus-related death over the weekend — a Seymour resident in his 70s.

There have been 246 coronavirus-associated deaths overall in the district’s six towns. There have been 41 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck and none in Beacon Falls, according to health officials.

The Chesprocott Health District’s weekly update reported Friday showed there have been 119 coronavirus cases in Prospect — an additional 10 cases since Oct. 16. There have been no coronavirus-associated deaths in Prospect, according to the health district.

Chesprocott also serves Cheshire and Wolcott. Overall, the health district reported Friday there have been 628 cases, an increase of 46 from the week before, in the three towns. There have been 33 coronavirus-related deaths in the towns, which didn’t change from the Oct. 16 report.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.