COVID-19 infection, death rates tick up

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — The COVID-19 infection and death rates ticked up Wednesday on the anniversary of Gov. Ned Lamont first declaring a pandemic-related state of emergency in Connecticut.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 out of 16,696 test results for a daily positive test rate of just over 3%. There were 13 additional coronavirus-linked deaths since Tuesday, and a net decrease of 11 patients currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 390.

There now have been nearly 288,660 cases reported in the state since the initial coronavirus infections were reported early last March, roughly 30,000 hospitalizations and approximately 7,750 deaths.

The state reported Wednesday there have been 2,853 cases in Naugatuck, 731 in Prospect and 457 in Beacon Falls since last March. There have been 87 coronavirus-related deaths in Naugatuck, six in Beacon Falls and four in Prospect, according to state data.

Lamont had signed his first declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies a year ago Wednesday. He has signed two extensions, and his latest declarations are due to expire on April 20.

Lamont said again Wednesday that he is expecting Democrats and Republicans in the legislature to act between now and April 20 to decide which of his emergency orders to retain and how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic going forward.

On Monday, a Superior Court judge upheld a mandate requiring staff, students and visitors to wear masks in public school settings, but concluded state law requires greater legislative oversight of the exercise of a governor’s emergency powers.

However, the ruling required no immediate action because the state Supreme Court is expected to issue a written opinion fleshing out its December decision to uphold Lamont’s use of emergency powers to impose restrictions on businesses.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this article.