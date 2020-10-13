COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest level since June

By Paul Hughes, Republican-American

HARTFORD — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the weekend reached their highest level since mid-June.

State health officials on Monday reported that there were 155 patients with confirmed cases in hospitals across the state. This is the highest number since the 150 hospitalizations that were recorded on June 19.

The number of hospitalizations is approaching 12,000 since early March when the first coronavirus cases were reported in Connecticut. The high was 1,972 patients on April 22.

Hospitalizations had been in the double digits since dropping from 101 patients on July 1 to 95 on July 2, but then reached triple digits again on Sept. 29 where they have remained.

The Department of Public Health reported a net increase of 21 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday between new admissions and discharges.

There were 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Fairfield County, 38 patients in Hartford County, 36 patients in New Haven County and 25 patients in New London County.

Over the weekend, there were increases of seven patients in Fairfield County, six in Hartford County and five in New Haven County. The number of patients remained flat in New London County.

There were two more coronavirus-associated deaths reported since Friday. This brought the death toll to 4,532.

Public health officials reported an additional 1,066 COVID-19 cases out of 71,261 test results that were received since Friday. These totals included 273 cases and 23,130 tests conducted between Sept. 26 and Oct. 8 that were newly reported as part of catch-up reporting.

Day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to week. The daily statistical reports are preliminary, and data for previous dates is updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District reported as of Friday there had been 472 cases in Naugatuck and 60 in Beacon Falls. There had been 41 coronavirus-associated deaths in Naugatuck and none in Beacon Falls, according to health officials.

The Chesprocott Health District reported Friday there had been 98 coronavirus cases in Prospect and no coronavirus-associated deaths reported in town.

Elio Gugliotti contributed to this report.