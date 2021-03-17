Council OKs transfer for bunk rooms

PROSPECT — The Town Council on March 10 approved a transfer of $3,000 to help pay to build bunk rooms at the firehouse.

Officials with the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department plan to covert about half of the locker room area into two small bunk rooms for members to sleep during major storms when some personnel stay at the firehouse to respond to calls. The bunk rooms, which are expected to sleep six people total, will not be accessible to the public.

The cost to build the rooms is $13,482. Officials are using $10,000 in this year’s budget and $482 from donations to the department for the project.

The council voted 7-1 to transfer the $3,000 from the general fund to pay for the remainder of the work. Council member Richard Blanc voted against it.

During a discussion on the project March 2, Blanc said he didn’t see the need for the bunk rooms and felt cots could be set up in a large common room in the firehouse when it’s necessary.

Fire Chief William Lauber said the common room is open to the public, while the bunk rooms will provide privacy for firefighters.