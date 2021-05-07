Council appoints new treasurer

PROSPECT — The Town Council on April 28 unanimously appointed Republican Brenda Martin as treasurer.

Martin will serve the remainder of former Treasurer David Young’s term. Young, a Republican, died in February. The position is up for election again in November.

Martin, 57, has worked as a bookkeeper for a local medical practice for over 20 years. Her job responsibilities include bank account reconciliations, credit card reconciliations, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and preparing yearend accounting documents.

Martin is active in town. She is the vice chairman of the Prospect Republican Town Committee, chairman of the Anti-Blight Commission, a member of the Board of Recreation, an alternate on the Board of Assessment Appeals, and also teaches classes through the Parks and Recreation Department.

Council members, who all agreed Martin is a highly qualified for the job, approved the appointment after receiving advice from attorney David Hardy, who represents the town, that her other positions don’t prevent her from serving as treasurer.