Contract in place for borough’s new, but familiar, deputy fire chief

NAUGATUCK — A familiar face is officially back in a new role at the Naugatuck Fire Department.

The Board of Mayor and Burgesses this month approved a contract that makes James Trzaski deputy fire chief for the next three years. Trzaski, a Beacon Falls resident, worked 23 years as a firefighter in Naugatuck before retiring from the department in 2014.

Trzaski started as deputy fire chief Aug. 17. His contract runs through Aug. 16, 2023.

Under the contract, Trzaski’s base salary is $93,000 and will be reevaluated the last two years of the deal. Since he receives health benefits as a retiree of the fire department, Trzaski is not eligible for health coverage as deputy chief.

Trzaski is eligible to participate in a defined contribution pension plan, according to the contract, and the borough will match up to 3%. The borough will also provide Trzaski with term life insurance equal to double his base salary, a $1,300 equipment and uniform allowance each year of the contract, and a vehicle for business use.

“It’s a fair contract and we’re very happy to have him at the fire department,” said Mayor N. Warren “Pete” Hess, who added Trzaski’s base salary was based on a comparison of deputy chief salaries in similar and surrounding municipalities.

Trzaski echoed Hess’ sentiments.

“I think it’s a fair contract and I appreciate the opportunity to come back and serve the citizens of the borough of Naugatuck,” he said.

Trzaski’s firefighting career stretches back 35 years. He started in 1985 as a member of Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, a volunteer department in Beacon Falls. In 1991, he started as a career firefighter with the Naugatuck Fire Department. He retired from the department as a captain in 2014 and receives a pension from the borough.

After retiring, he served as chief for Beacon Hose from 2014 to 2017. He returned to professional firefighting four years ago at the South Fire District in Middletown, rising to the rank of deputy chief. He left the South Fire District to return to Naugatuck.

Trzaski succeeds Paul Russell, who was appointed Naugatuck’s fire chief earlier this summer.

Trzaski said there is an abundance of newer firefighters in Naugatuck — many with less than five years of experience — who are eager to move the department forward. He said he’s pleased to have the challenge of coupling their enthusiasm with his and Russell’s experience.

“As we move forward and look through the windshield, oftentimes it’s beneficial to look back in the review mirror to see where you came from,” he said.

The Fire Commission appointed Trzaski deputy fire chief in July. The appointment became official when the borough board approved his contract. Burgess Robert Neth, who disagrees with hiring people that are already receiving a pension from the borough, opposed the contract, according to meeting minutes.

Andreas Yilma contributed to this report.