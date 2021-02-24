Contest to decide logo for Beacon Falls’ 150th anniversary

BEACON FALLS — The Beacon Falls 150th Committee and the Beacon Falls Historical Society are holding a contest to design a logo for the town’s 150th anniversary.

The contest is open to all Beacon Falls students in grades K-12 and their families. Submitted designs will be judged by the 150th Committee and used to create the image on all signage commemorating the anniversary. The committee may blend design ideas for a final logo.

The first place winner will receive their family name on a commemorative brick. Second place receives a framed 150th anniversary coin. Third place receives a 150th anniversary coin.

Submissions can be mailed to the attention of Selectman Mike Krenesky, “150th Logo Contest,” 10 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls, CT 06403 or emailed to mkrenesky@beaconfallsct.org. The deadline for submissions is March 12.

For information, call Krenesky at 203-558-8565.