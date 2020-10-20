Conservation Commission holding Halloween event

NAUGATUCK — The Conservation Commission is hosting a Halloween event Oct. 31 at Gunntown Passive Park and Nature Preserve.

The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at the park on Gunntown Road. Children and families can come dressed in costumes and walk one of two trails that will be open at the park. Pets are also welcome, and dogs must be on a leash.

There will be tables set up at the end of the trails with bags of candy for children.

Commission members will also give out milkweed seeds. Participants are encouraged to spread the seeds around the park, which has been named a “pollinator pathway,” or anywhere they have seen butterflies or other pollinators.

Space is limited, and people must wear masks and maintain social distance. People must register for a 15-minute time slot. The time slots are limited to 15 people each.

For information or to access the online registration form, visit the Naugatuck Conservation Commission’s Facebook page. For information, call commission member Christine Yannielli at 203-707-7415.