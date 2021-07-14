Concerns over crime aired

By Elio Gugliotti and Paul Hughes, Staff

Officials cite changes in law, residents call for more officers and better communication

PROSPECT — Car thefts, break-ins, burglaries and gunfire, Prospect is not immune to a wave of crime that has swept over the state.

The recent string of crimes — and what can be done to counterattack it — was at the heart of a two-hour informational meeting July 8 that brought together about three dozen residents at the Prospect Community Center, with another dozen or so attending virtually.

Officials said the root of the problem lies with state laws that are lenient on repeat juvenile offenders and prohibit police from chasing suspects involved in property crimes.

“We are doing the best job we can with one hand tied behind our back and my shoelaces tied together,” police Lt. Nelson Abarzua said.

On the morning of June 18, two teens were checking to see if cars were unlocked in the driveway of a home. They were interpreted by a resident and while they ran off, one fired a gunshot. Abarzua said the teens drove off in a stolen car and then stole another car from a gas station.

Six days later, people in two stolen cars exchanged gunfire in the area of Waterbury and Scott roads, fleeing before police arrived. Police found seven shell casings on the road.

Abarzua said the vast majority of the crimes occurring are committed by teenagers driving stolen cars.

State lawmakers are planning to discuss possible changes to juvenile justice policies and laws.

State Rep. Lezlye Zupkus, R-Prospect, said they don’t want to put juveniles in prison for life, but repeat offenders need to be held accountable. She said she’s concerned the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

“We are at a turning point where something needs to be done,” she said.

The Town Council called for reforms in a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“There is a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders and we believe that is contributing to the increase in break-ins, especially in towns that for years otherwise were not victims of these crimes,” the letter states. “There is no deterrent for these young adults and issues become more serious when we start to see them utilize guns or knives or physical means to accomplish their goals of theft or burglary.”

Residents called for more officers on patrol and better communication from police.

Christine Hinckley said officials shouldn’t wait for the state to change legislation to fix the problem, adding more officers would deter crime.

“I think it needs to be fixed here and soon,” she said.

The town, which uses the resident state trooper program, has two officers on each shift and has a “tactical shift” available to put extra officers on patrol from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Police officers in town are part-time and retired from other departments.

Council members seemed to agree that additional officers as well as more police visibility are needed in town.

“I do think a presence of the police more visibly in the community will have an impact,” council member Theresa Graveline said.

Council Chairman Jeffrey Slapikas said a full-time police department is “something that I’ll push for and it’s something that’s going to happen in the future.”

Residents also expressed frustration about communication from police, saying they often only hear about incidents through word of mouth or social media.

Abarzua said the department tries to keep the public informed, but he will never discuss a case on social media. He said if there is a danger to the community the public is notified as soon as possible. He said if an incident occurs and the scene is secure, officers are concentrating on other duties.

Abarzua said the crime rate in town is statistically still low.

“We are not in chaos,” he said. “We are not in freefall.”

Council member Patricia Geary said officials need to find a better way to communicate with and inform residents. Even though the crime rate is relatively low compared to surrounding towns, she said the perception for some is that Prospect is a dangerous place.

“A perception of danger puts fear in people’s lives,” she said.

The town will hold another informational meeting July 21 at 6 p.m. The location was to be determined.

THE JULY 8 MEETING IN PROSPECT came a day after House Republicans called for a special legislative session for revising juvenile justice laws, including the treatment of repeat offenders.

A short while later July 7, the top Democratic and Republican leaders of the state House announced the opening of bipartisan discussions on possible adjustments to juvenile justice policies and laws after a closed-door meeting.

The closed-door meeting included House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas, R-Naugatuck, a deputy GOP leader, and the House chairman and the ranking House and Senate members of the Judiciary Committee.

Democrats and Republicans disagreed over whether past legislative reforms are responsible for the recent spike in juvenile crimes, including car thefts.

“In my opinion, we are now seeing the unintended consequences to some well-intended proposals,” said Rebimbas, a former ranking House member of the Judiciary Committee.

“I don’t think this is related to any legislative changes,” said state Rep. Steven Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, House chairman of the Judiciary Committee. “I think this is a pandemic-driven increase in crime.”

Ritter was clear that Democrats are unlikely to agree to undo many of the juvenile justice changes dating back to 2007.

“We’re not rewriting entire criminal statutes, we’re not trying to throw out reforms, at least from our side,” he said.

Republicans were adamant that they are looking for more than tweaks and gestures.

“We’re not going to want just window dressing. We’re going to want substantive changes,” said state Sen. John Kissel, R-Enfield, the ranking Senate Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Rebimbas said she has high expectations after the July 7 meeting, which she described as positive.