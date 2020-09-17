Commission to hold hearing on text amendment for indoor gun range

BEACON FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on a proposed text amendment to allow an indoor gun range in industrial park districts.

The hearing is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Beacon Falls Senior Center, 57 North Main St., according to the minutes of the commission’s special Sept. 3 meeting.

A hearing on this text amendment was held in February, but it was deemed null and void due to a legal ad for the hearing not being published beforehand in the newspaper.

Lee Nemeth, general manager of Kolga LLC at 65 Lancaster Drive, wants to build an indoor shooting range on the vacant, 2.3-acre parcel he owns at 57 Lancaster Drive. The town’s zoning regulations presently don’t allow indoor shooting ranges.