Commission sets hearing on housing development

BEACON FALLS — The Planning and Zoning Commission set virtual hearings for Feb. 11 starting at 7 p.m. on the proposed Hopp Brook Estates project.

Hopp Brook Developers, LLC, which is based in Shelton, wants to build 109 three-bedroom homes on a 135-acre, undeveloped parcel of land off Oakwood Drive near the Bethany border. Forty acres of the land will be designated for open space.

The plan also includes an outdoor community pool, a pool house and recreational area. There would be a 250,000-gallon water tank for fire protection, private water, and a private homeowner’s association would be responsible for maintaining the roads.

Hopp Brook Developers submitted applications to the commission last September for a zone text change and special exception for the site plan. The proposal was met by concerns from many residents, who raised issues about the strain the new homes could put on the town’s infrastructure as well as town services.

Commission Chairman Donald Molleur said there will be a time limit for public participation during the hearings. The commission has 64 signatures on 38 letters or correspondences from concerned citizens, he said.

Information on how to log into the meeting online will be included in the agenda for the hearings.