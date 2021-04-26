Commission sets hearing for gas station

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission on April 21 accepted a special permit application for a new gas station on New Haven Road.

HZM Petroleum Corp. is proposing to build a 2,738-square-foot gas station and convenience store with a drive-thru at 1198-1202-1204 New Haven Road. The site is near Planet Fitness and is a vacant, abandoned 1.6-acre lot.

The gas station would be open 24 hours and have eight gas pumps, according to the application. If approved, construction is expected to start this summer and finish in the fall of 2022.

The commission set a hearing on the application for its May 19 meeting at 6:20 p.m. and referred it to the Planning Commission.