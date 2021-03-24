Commission sets hearing for Dunkin’ application

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission on March 17 accepted a special permit application for a Dunkin’ restaurant with a drive-thru on Bridge Street.

The applicant, 694 North Colony Realty, LLC, plans to build a 2,220-square-foot Dunkin’ on an undeveloped 4.52-acre parcel at 0 Bridge St., according to the application. The plan is to relocate operation of the Dunkin’ down the road at 72 Bridge St. to the new site, which is about 200 feet east of Church Street.

The plan calls for Flabeg Technical Glass to convey 0.31 acres of land the company owns to 694 North Colony Realty for the new Dunkin’.

The Zoning Commission scheduled a hearing on the application for April 21 at 6:05 p.m. at the Naugatuck Event Center, 6 Rubber Ave. The commission also referred it to the Planning Commission for review. If the application is approved, construction of the Dunkin’ is expected to take four to six months.