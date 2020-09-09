Commission OKs special permit for auto repair, used car business 

PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 2 unanimously approved a special permit for an automotive repair shop and used car business on Waterbury Road.

The commission gave the go-ahead for Prospect Automotive LLC to open at 69 Waterbury Road. The draft resolution approved by the commission states the business can have up to 30 cars at one time for sale on the property and the business will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.

The location is the former site of Route 69 Auto Sales, which was the subject of complaints from the public and commission due to having significantly more of cars at the dealership than what was allowed and cars parked along Waterbury Road.

The commission stipulated that Prospect Automotive can’t have on-street parking on Waterbury Road by customers, employees, delivery vehicles or car carriers at any time. There will be a loading space in front of the building for loading and unloading cars.

The site plan has been reviewed by land use and fire officials. The plan still had to be approved by Chesprocott Health District, officials said.