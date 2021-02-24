Commission OKs permit for Popeyes

NAUGATUCK — A developer received the go-ahead to open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Rubber Avenue.

The Zoning Commission on Feb. 17 approved a special permit for the fried chicken fast food restaurant to open with a drive thru at 111 Rubber Ave. The Parikh Network, a large franchise group, plans to tear down the former John’s Restaurant and build a Popeyes in its place.

The commission’s approval of the special permit included a condition that the developer meet with the land use officials and the property owner of 1 Fairview Ave., which is behind the site, to discuss a buffer of evergreen plantings near the property line. The developer is also responsible for any impact the project has on trees on the property of 1 Fairview Ave.

The commission also approved the architectural design for the fast food restaurant.

The commission previously approved an application for the excavation of 5,500 cubic yards of material from the site.