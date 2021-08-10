Commission OKs permit for garage

PROSPECT — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Aug. 4 approved a special permit application for an oversized, detached garage at 32 Tress Road.

The approval gives permission to resident John Muratori to build a 1,110-square-foot detached garage, which is 300 square feet less than originally proposed, at his nearly 3-acre lot at 32 Tress Road. The special permit was needed because regulations limit detached garages to 800 square feet in a RA-1 zone.

Some neighbors had raised concerns about the garage, including whether it could become a separate living residence or used for business purposes.

The application states the garage is needed to store a boat, collector cars, yard equipment and other items. The plan includes planting evergreen trees on two sides of the garage. The garage doors also have to match the house on the property.