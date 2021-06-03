Commission OKs permit for Dunkin’

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission has approved a special permit application for a Dunkin’ restaurant with a drive-thru on Bridge Street.

The applicant, 694 North Colony Realty, LLC, plans to build a 2,220-square-foot Dunkin’ on an undeveloped 4.52-acre parcel at 0 Bridge St., according to the application. The Dunkin’ will have a dual drive-thru.

The plan is to relocate operation of the Dunkin’ down the road at 72 Bridge St. to the new site, which is about 200 feet east of Church Street.

The commission approved the application in May with some recommendations, including that the state review traffic in the area and possible changes to Bridge Street, which is part of state Route 68.

Zoning Enforcement Officer Ed Carter said residents from the Glenbrook Gardens Apartments and the commission had some concerns about the traffic in the area.