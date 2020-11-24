Commission OKs extension for excavation

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission Nov. 18 unanimously approved a one-year extension for a special excavation permit for a project to build an apartment building on New Haven Road.

The commission in 2018 approved a special permit for Jerry Nocerino, owner of the Ansonia-based All-Star Property Management, to build a 51-unit, roughly 50,000-square-foot apartment building at 628 New Haven Road. The commission also approved a special permit to excavate about 19,000 cubic yards of earth material from the site.

The building will have 27 single-bedroom apartments, 16 studio apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments, according to the plan.