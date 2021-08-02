Commission continues gas station hearing

NAUGATUCK — The Zoning Commission in July continued a hearing on a special permit application for a new gas station on New Haven Road that has drawn strong opposition from residents in the area.

The hearing was continued to the commission’s Aug. 18 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

HZM Petroleum Corp., which is based in Wolcott, is proposing to build a 2,738-square-foot gas station and convenience store at 1198-1202-1204 New Haven Road. The site is near Planet Fitness and is a vacant, abandoned 1.6-acre lot.

The gas station would be open 24 hours and have eight gas pumps, according to the application. The original plan included a drive-thru window, but the drive-thru is no longer part of the plan.

About 600 residents signed a letter and petition opposing the proposal. In the letter, residents expressed concerns that the gas station would increase traffic in an already congested area and would be a target for crime at night.

Residents said they aren’t opposed to commercial development in the area, but argued the gas station is not an appropriate use for the land.

The application received a positive referral from the Planning Commission. The Inlands Wetlands Commission has approved an application for the project.